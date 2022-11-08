One hundred cheers for Howard who has donated blood 100 times

ONE hundred cheers are in order for Newry man Howard McAlpine who has accomplished the remarkable achievement of having donated blood 100 times throughout the course of his life.

Howard, who is originally from Chapel Street in Newry but now lives in Bessbrook, gave his first donation of blood over forty years ago in 1976 following a tragic road traffic accident which he claims motivated him to take a more proactive approach when it comes to helping others.

Since then he has consistently donated blood to those who are in need of a transfusion year in and year out via the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service, with his altruistic attitude towards helping people having potentially saved tens of lives over the years.

Being a Newry man at heart Howard explained that of the 100 times he has given blood via the blood transfusion service, only one donation took place within a venue that was not situated in Newry, that being the first time he took the decision upon himself to donate in 1976.

“The first time when I donated blood was in 1976, I was involved in an accident in 1971.

“Five years after this accident I was driving through Rostrevor and I saw a Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Van at the Presbyterian Church so I thought to myself if I can save one life through a blood donation, I should go for it. So, I decided to donate. Like I said this was in 1976 and since then I have been donating blood for 46 years. It was about a month ago when I reached the record of 100 donations. So I have donated blood once in Rostrevor and ever since then all the other donations took place in Newry.

"In recognition of having reached this milestone I was gifted a glass jug with 100 donations written on it from the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service. I have also been invited down to the Belfast city Hospital because I have donated blood 100 times in my life. There are very few people who have donated blood 100 times. After you have donated blood five times you will receive a certificate to commemorate the occasion, and after 15, 25 and 50 donations you are awarded special donor record books, certificates and badges"

Howard was keen to encourage others who may be apprehensive about donating blood to go on ahead and do so , providing a first-hand account of how the blood donation procedure is carried out by the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion service, allaying the concern which for many can act as the main deterrant for making a blood donation, that being the insertion of the needle into the limb from which the donated blood will be drawn.

"Right now, hospitals need a readily available supply of blood so I would really encourage more people to donate. Supposedly according to the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion service only around 8 percent of the population currently donate blood. What I believe can play a role in people not wanting to donate blood is the fear of needles more than anything else. But you really do not feel the sensation of the needle going into your arm and the insertion is over in seconds before you begin to donate.

"Donating blood is a very worthwhile thing to do and it is not a difficult procedure at all. You just have to turn up on the day and it only takes around half an hour of your time. If you have donated blood before, you simply hand your book in and take a seat for about ten or fifteen minutes. Your number is then called. A doctor will then take a sample of your blood from your finger to see if you are fit to donate on the day. You then wait another ten or fifteen minutes. You are then called up again and you are then laid out on a bed. The needle is then inserted into the arm that you are donating with. The nurse will then sit beside you for the period of time in which you are donating. After this you are taken to a rest area where you will be given a glass of orange juice and a biscuit to get your blood sugar back up before you are sent on your way home."

Despite the fact that Howard has given blood on 100 separate occasions over the course of the last 46 years, this is not a fact that has convinced him to call it a day when it comes to providing help to those who need it the most, with the 78 year old concluding by stating that he is now setting himself a new target to reach in regards his blood donation endeavours.

"Now that I have reached 100 donations I will keep going to see if I can reach 200 donations.