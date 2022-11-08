Rostrevor Literary Festival 2022

It was a literature lover’s dream as the Rostrevor Literary festival returned for another year on Saturday (29th) .

Writers from all over Ireland and a far came to An Cuan to showcase their literature skills . The event covered everything from poetry, novels to screenwriting, there was something for everyone.

Festival lead organiser, William Graham exclaimed how he believes this year’s event was "an outstanding success."

"Judging by the good reaction from the sizeable audience who turned out on a very wet October Saturday the annual Rostrevor Literary Festival once again I felt was an outstanding success.

"I would like to thank my co organisers Jane Kelly and Csilla Toldy for the huge amount of work they put into this event which took many months of planning. Also, thanks to Newry, Mourne and Down Council and the Arts Council NI for their support.

"Saturday's main festival was followed on Sunday by also another successful event. The 'Take the Chair' open mic at Crawford's Bar where we heard local poets, writers, story tellers and musicians perform."

The festival on Saturday commenced with poetry entitled `Sanctuary: There Must Be Somewhere.’ This was a recitation collaboration by poets from several countries, led by Angela Graham and including Glen Wilson, Csilla Toldy and Viviana Fiorentino.

The day continued as famous Hungarian/British poet and translator George Szirtes took to the stage and spoke of his memoir The Photographer at Sixteen (2019). The book focuses on the life of Szirtes late mother, tracing her childhood in Europe's darkest period to her life in Britain after the Hungarian uprising, it was a truly emotive talk.

After telling the incredible stories of his mother’s life to a close friend, the friend insisted he write a book. Mr Szirtes stated, “My friend said George I want you to write this story, 200 pages, 6 months get on with it. In a way It was a godsend.”

Mr Szirtes spoke with me after the event on how writing about his mother’s life helped for him to deal with his grief, "Writing is an exploration and when you are exploring it really preoccupies you, so I am not being swamped by tears when I am writing it. I just think and I am sure many feel very similar, you are so preoccupied with trying to make it right and trying to make it good.”

Next was Ray Bassett who was a member of the Irish Government talks team, under then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, at the multi-party talks which led to the Good Friday (Belfast) agreement. He was head of the Irish Consular Service 2005-2010, including relations with the Irish Diaspora. He is a former Ambassador to Canada. Bassett spoke about his latest book 'The Phoenix Park Way. He stated that the “The book is written about a love of place.” In this book Bassett delves into the history of the park following the footsteps of great historical characters from British Winston Churchill to the founder of Irish Republicanism, Wolfe Tone.

Warrenpoint screenwriter Kevin Fitzpatrick was up next and he spoke about his journey that led to him penning his new upcoming feature film 'The Last Rifleman' in 2015.

The film is about a World War ii veteran who escapes from his care home in Northern Ireland to try and make it to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. It stars Pierce Brosnan in the lead role and was shot this summer in Belfast, Dublin and Northern France.

There was angelic guitar and vocal performance provided by Joanne Fox. Her music focused on the theme of home and related to Joanne being home sick and travelling home to Rostrevor after her travels.

Monica McWilliams provided a very engaging tell of tales from her new book 'Stand Up and Speak out: Women's Rights, Peace and Equality in Northern Ireland and Beyond.' Monica was elected to the Multi-party peace negotiations, representing the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition and is a signatory to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Monica spoke of her personal and family life growing up in Derry, along with her remarkable life achievements. The book tells of her life working for Women's Rights, Peace and Equality in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Multi award winning novelist, poet, short story writer and playwright David Butler also made an appearance. Butler recited some of his work from his latest book of short stories Liffey Sequence. His work in this book focuses on themes such as dispossession, homelessness and drug abuse.

Author Maggie Doyle spoke about her book 'Mountain Notes- A Nature Diary, published in December 2021. It is a lyrical memoir about returning home to live on the family farm in the Dromara Hills, reconnecting with the local landscape and reimagining the farm as a place where music could grow. Maggie worked as a producer and manager at BBC Radio Ulster for over 30 years. After graduating with a master’s degree in Creative Writing from Queen's University Belfast in 2021 this is Maggie’s first book.

Lastly, was Stephen Sexton, author of a book of poems 'If All the World and Love Were Young' published by Penguin in August 2019, which won him the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature. He recited a number of his poems which had in the spirit of Halloween entailed quite gothic themes.

Raving reviews

The event received nothing but raving reviews from all in attendance.

I spoke with Siobhan and Rosella on how they thought the day went:

Siobhan Fitzpatrick stated, "It’s been a fantastic morning it’s been very eclectic the mix of the poetry and the film and the more historical in terms of the Phoenix Park. Rosella and I are here particularly to hear Monica, we were in the same class as her at Queens, 50 years ago and I would have known her as well through the years through the Women’s Coalition, so it's a terrific day."

Rosella McCormick exclaimed, "Kevin Fitzpatrick was absolutely brilliant, to see him speak about his dream becoming a reality, it’s a story you never think you would here."

Michael Hackett also thoroughly enjoyed the event, he stated, "I enjoyed the day very much, I think the communication levels are very good from all of the speakers. I am not a reader of poetry, but I really thought the presentations were excellent, George Szirtes was very good.

Sylvia Henning’s: "I enjoyed the variety, now I am not a poet but if you have the right person delivering poetry it can captivate everybody."

Well, it was another successful year at the Rostrevor Literary Festival and it’s safe to say everyone is very much looking forward to what next year’s will entail.