Stokes lays out proposals for Micheal Martin visit

COUNCILLOR Gary Stokes has offered an open invitation for the Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin (pictured) to pay a formal visit to the Newry, Mourne and Down District council before his term in office ends this December.

Mr Stokes put a proposal before the Council last night, Monday, extending an invite to the Irish Minister.

“There exists a long history between the old Newry and Mourne and Down district council and the southern government of some very close-knit cross border co-operation on a range of issues going back many, many years and there are many issues that the council and the Taoiseach have a common interest on such as the Southern Relief road, the Narrowater bridge, a joint tourism strategy, economic development and a cultural development programme to name but a few.

“So I thought now would be an opportune moment to invite Micheal Martin to visit the district and look at some of the projects that have been the result of this cross-border co-operation.”

“Not only that but I would also encourage the Taoiseach on any visit that he makes to the district to look at future projects that both the council and the southern government can co-operate on, particularly in relation to the shared Island unit.

“Because of the council's proximity to the border there are numerous things that we can further develop if the Taoiseach accepts our invite.

“These would include things such as the Narrowater bridge project and the Southern Relief road. The Southern Relief road is linking the A1 and the Newry/Warrenpoint dual carriageway at Greenbank over the canal and the river, taking most of the traffic that is heading from Warrenpoint to either Dublin or Belfast out of the centre of Newry and putting it straight on to the A1.”

Councillor Stokes was keen to elaborate on what the nature of the Taoiseachs visit to the area would entail, insisting that for Mr Martin “ a full tour of the district” would be very beneficial.

“While this will not be his first visit to the area as he has been in Newry before, I do not believe that the council has ever formally invited any previous Taoiseach to pay a visit to the council area, so such a visit is long overdue.

“ It will be very beneficial for the Taoiseach to get a full tour of the district. He could start in South Armagh, work through Crossmaglen, visit Newry where we could hold a reception for him in the town hall, then head right out through to the Warrenpoint port and Narrowater whilst looking at some of the fisheries around Kilkeel and Ardglass before finishing up in Downpatrick.

“However if such a visit does take place it will have to be within the coming weeks because Micheal is due to hand over the reins of his office in Mid-December so such a visit would have to happen reasonably soon. A formal visit to the Newry, Mourne and Down District council would also be a nice way for him to finish his current term as Taoiseach.”