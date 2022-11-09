Whitecross boy pens positive childrens story

Young aspiring author Michael McKeown (10) has penned a short story possessing a positive message of seeking kindness in all that is around us.

Michael from Whitecross has been a lover of all things literature "since he was no age".

His parents Emma and Kevin would find his head buried in books of renowned authors from J.K Rowling , Jeff Kinney to Roald Dahl. Michael like so many of us derives pleasure from the way a book can transport you to somewhere completely different to every day life.

Michael stated, "I just love reading and I enjoy making up my own stories. Whenever you read you feel like you can go anywhere even when you are in one place."

With books at your fingertips and iPads and Kindles taking over, Michael still loves taking a trip to his favourite place, the Bessbrook library and picking up his latest read. He loves the smell the book holds and the feeling of turning over the crisp pages.

When he was around seven Michael’s mother Emma would find handwritten little story books left around the house that Michael had created himself.

"I would find little story books and comic books he had made all around the house, he keeps them in a wee memory box, he use to love doing this when we was younger.

Michael is a p6 pupil at St Brigid’s, Drumilly and when he was P5 Michael won the Eve Keenan Memorial Shield Award for a creative piece that he wrote. Also Michael’s P5 spelling age at 9 years old was 15 years and 8months and his reading age was 14 yrs and 3 months.

Emma would always read stories to Michael and his brother Shéa (8) and sister Kayla (6) as they were growing up. Although, each enjoyed this bedtime ritual she noticed that Michaels face would "light up" when she would read to him.

Emma exclaimed, "When I would read to Michael his eyes would light up , he would be like mummy keep going. Whereas, Shéa would be happy enough for me to finish and want me to reread the same book each night. I just knew from the start he was going to be a wee star. I just hope it continues with him but I’ve a feeling it will."

Putting the pen to paper

Emma is a P3 teacher at St Clare’s Abbey PS, Newry and one day Michael came to his mother and told her he wished to write a story that she would be able to tell her pupils.

Michael stated, "Well, when I was 7 years old I loved reading books and I just wanted to try out writing one for myself. I started trying to write books but, I never finished them. I jumped too high I started trying to write long books instead of short books.

"Although, I had the idea I then wanted to write a story for my mums p3 class. I wanted it to be a children’s story with a good ending. So I started writing it and whenever I finished it my mum said this is so good you need to send it to someone."

For two weeks Michael would venture in from a long day at school and retreat to their home computer study to pen his story.

Emma said, "The past two weeks he has been coming in from school and just going straight into the computer study. He came into us last Sunday night (23rd Oct) and said mummy, daddy I’ve finished my story. I was so shocked, he then read it to us and I couldn't believe it. He got not one bit of help with it, and that’s the gods honest truth. He is a natural for it, he just has a great love and thirst for books."

One of Michaels favourite authors would be David Walliams, he loves the humour within his stories, but also loves the hidden life messages they also offers the reader. This is where Michael got the inspiration for is story 'The Grumpy Man.'

When asked if this grumpy old man was inspired by anyone in particular, Michael giggled and replied "No, no nobody specific." It appears a good writer never exposes his secrets.

The story tells the tale of indeed a Grumpy old man, although there is more to it than just a grumpy old man. The story leaves the reader with food for thought as Michael writes, "So, you see kindness is all around us. Some people just have difficulty finding it." Although you will have to read it to find out the rest as I do not wish to spoil it.

With such a positive message at the end of his story I was curious to know what inspired it:

Michael stated , " I actually had quote before I even started the story. I wanted to make a good story and make people happy, so I had that saying in my head overtime. It was just so annoying that I had to wait until the story was actually finished to put it in."

Michael would read stories to his little sister Kayla regularly and put on voices for different characters and she would love every minute of it.

It appears that the voices are very important for a writer like Michael to fully believe what he is writing as his mother stated:

Emma said, "While he was typing up his story I walked in one day and he asked if I wanted to read what he had written so far. So as I am a teacher I put on voices for the different characters when reading it. When I did Michael got out of his seat and started jumping about with excitement, and he said mummy I can really imagine this story this brilliant, keep going!"

Both Emma and Kevin are so proud of their son and are both wondering "Where did this child come from?"

Emma, “Myself and Michael’s father Kevin are very proud of him, both of us were sitting in the sunroom and he read his story out to us on Sunday night, and Kevin just looked at me and said "Oh my goodness me, where did this child come from? He's just amazing." We are just ever so proud, we really are."

Now with one story to add to the shelf I was curious if Michael had any other works in the pipeline.

"Hmmm I don’t know, I think this Halloween break I am just going to relax but after the break I might start another story."

Who knows maybe one day we will be Michael up signing copies of his new book at the Rostrevor Literary festival in years to come.