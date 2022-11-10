Motion seeking funding to celebrate King Coronation

DUP Councillor Alan Lewis has requested that financial support be made available by the council to those within the community who want to hold celebratory events in commemoration of King Charles the Third’s coronation.

Mr Lewis made the request in a motion presented to the council last night, Monday, in which the Slieve Croob councillor acknowledged the fact that the council already recognises “that many residents across Newry, Mourne and Down will welcome and celebrate the coronation of his majesty the king.”

“This council recognises that many residents across Newry, Mourne and Down will welcome and celebrate the coronation of his majesty the king. We note that the coronation has been announced for Saturday May 6th 2023. To mark this momentous occasion we would ask that funding be made available for communities and organisations who wish to join together in recognition and celebration.”

Councillor Lewis suggested the funding should follow a model similar to the amount of funding that was allocated by the council during Northern Irelands Centenary year.

“I am not putting an exact figure on the amount that I would like to see allocated to the celebrations that will mark the coronation of King Charles the Third as I am conscious of the current cost-of-living crisis and I am also conscious of the financial restraints that are on council.

“However, I am happy for the motion to be discussed by the council officers so they can come back with an amount that could help to facilitate any celebrations that would take place to mark the coronation of King Charles.

“Furthermore, for the funding that will be allocated towards the celebrations that will mark the momentous occasion of the Coronation of King Charles the second I am looking towards the same sort of model that we had for the centenary celebrations which was about £40,000.”

Councillor Lewis expressed his optimism regarding the prospects of the council allocating the necessary level of funding needed to support all organisations within the community who wish to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, stating that in his opinion the council needs to demonstrate its willingness to accept the traditions of the unionist community in Newry, Mourne and Down.

“I believe that the council does need to show the unionist community in Newry Mourne and Down that there is a willingness to accept the traditions of the unionist community and their constitutional outlook.

“I am hoping that all parties within the chamber look at this motion and realise that there is a sizeable proportion of the Newry, Mourne and Down district that does want to mark and celebrate the coronation of King Charles the Third and I would like to think that all parties on council would be open and sensitive to the fact that this is the first time that a coronation has happened within the lives of of many people living within the council area and that it is a new chapter in the monarchy of the United Kingdom.

“All parties and groups should respect the fact that there are many within the council area who will hold this event in high esteem.”