Southern Area Hospice Launch their Big Bauble Bonanza 2022

The Southern Area Hospice is delighted to launch their Big Bauble Bonanza for the third year in a row which is kindly sponsored by Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering. With last year being a huge success for the charity the hospice hopes to replicate it again this year and raise vital funds to support the services they provide.

The Big Bauble Bonanza will involve, 10 days of raffling fantastic prizes which have all been kindly donated by local businesses in the Southern Trust Area. There will be 10 winners randomly selected daily from the 5th – 9th Dec and on the 12th – 16th December. Entries are £10 and you can enter now via the hospice Facebook Fundraiser. Alternatively, you can enter at the hospice main reception, at Jack Murphy Jewellers or at 11:11 Bang on Trend boutique in Camlough. Remember £10 gives you 10 chances to win!

Sarah O’Hare fundraising officer at the Southern Area Hospice said “This is such a fun campaign that we are delighted to bring back for a third year. Last year the raffle raised over £10,000 for Hospice and we hope to achieve this once again.”

“We have been blown away by the support from local businesses who have donated prizes and made this event possible, so thank you to each and every one of them! ”

A sneak peak of the prizes up for grabs include: £300 Galgorm Voucher, A Cluse Watch from Jack Murphy Jewellers, £200 Zen Orthodontics Voucher, Afternoon tea for four at the Armagh City Hotel, Two-night stay at Fairy River Cottages, Fiona Murphy Makeup Application, …and much more!

Lizzie McCullough fundraising officer added “The hospice must raise £3.2 million this year to continue to provide care for local people and support their families. It is through fundraising initiatives like this that really make a difference for us. So please donate your £10 for your chance to win big this Christmas!”

Keep an eye on out on the Southern Area Hospice social media over the next few weeks to find out more about the amazing prizes that you could win!

To enter visit: www.facebook.com/donate/790212742062232/