Christmas Lights Switch On events across NMD

As Christmas approaches, Newry Mourne and Down District Council is getting ready to light up the district.

Dates are set and Christmas lights will be turned on across its towns and city at Switch On events happening between 17 November and 9 December. These evenings will provide everyone with plenty of opportunities to enjoy a series of festive activities that will create plenty of Christmas cheer.

It all kicks off in Newry on 17 November in Marcus Square, Hill Street, where everyone can enjoy free family activities from 5pm to 7.30pm. Festive musical performances from the stage will be hosted by Co Down singer, Connor Martin and include The Uplifted Gospel Choir, The Voice Kids finalist, Emily Flanagan and Eurovision Junior finalist, Sophie Lennon. There will also be free amusements, arts and craft workshops, face painting and balloon modelling.

In addition, Southern Area Hospice will host its Santa Fun Run on Hill Street at 6pm. Wrap up warm and be there in time to watch Santa arrive to switch on the lights at 6.45pm, which will be followed by a Christmas singalong.

On Sunday 4 December, Downpatrick is set to host huge crowds in Saint Patrick’s Square between 5pm to 6.30pm. A sensational 70’s tribute band will provide uplifting entertainment alongside street entertainers, free amusements, face painting, arts and crafts workshops and balloon modellers to keep everyone occupied as they wait for the lights to be switched on at 6pm. And as if that is not enough, the night will finish off with a fireworks display at 6.30pm!

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, ‘The Christmas Lights Switch On events not only officially mark the run up to Christmas but are important for bringing people together to create cohesion within communities and providing a sense of pride and place.

“For businesses, these events bring life into our town and city centres and attract people into our shops and restaurants. We have an incredible array of retail and hospitality across the district as well as local craft and produce, I really want to encourage everyone to shop local this Christmas, it will make a big difference to our local retail industry.”

Chairperson, Cllr Michael Savage continued, “Please get the dates in your diary, come along to your local Switch On event and get into the festive mood. There really is no better place to start the festive season than in your local community.”

Community Christmas Light Switch On events:

Ballynahinch Friday 25 November

CrossmaglenFriday 25 November

Newcastle Saturday 26 November

WarrenpointSaturday 26 November

KilkeelSaturday 26 November

HilltownFriday 2 December

SaintfieldFriday 2 December

DundrumFriday 2 December

RostrevorSaturday 3 December

Killyleagh Thursday 8 December

CamloughFriday 9 December