Hazzard calls for clarity on £400 energy payment date

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has challenged the British Secretary of State for clarity on when workers and families will receive the £400 energy support payment.

Speaking after meeting Chris Heaton Harris in London earlier this week, Chris Hazzard said:

“We challenged the British Secretary of State over delays in getting the £400 energy support payment out to households in the north.

“Workers and families are struggling to pay their bills. They need help now to get through a cold and difficult winter.

“It’s not good enough they still have no clarity on when they will get the money they were promised and are entitled to.

“This money has been held up enough by the DUP’s cruel boycott of the Executive. There must be no more delays. People need this money quickly.”

The South Down MP made it clear to the British government that the prolonged state of limbo they have created is failing people in the north.

“I also made it clear to Chris Heaton Harris that the prolonged state of limbo facing our politics from British government indecision is failing people here.

“It’s totally unacceptable that the Tories, along with the DUP, are fuelling instability and chaos and leaving people with no support during a cost-of-living crisis.

“People want parties working together in an Executive to put money in their pockets and fix the health service. That’s why they voted in May.

“The British Secretary of State must clearly and quickly outline what the next steps are now and end the dithering and delays.”