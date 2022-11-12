Newry Private Clinic announces launch with £3m investment over 5 years

Having recently acquired Newry Private Clinic, Newry couple Mr David & Mrs Laura McCaul have announced the revamped Newry Private Clinic with a significant investment of £3m in the 5,000 square-foot private premises over the next 3 – 5 years, located in the heart of Newry City Centre.

A special Grand Opening event was held on Friday, November 18th to celebrate the launch of the facility.

The renovation and relaunch of the Clinic represents a significant and positive improvement and investment for healthcare in Northern Ireland, with the Clinic offering an extensive range of over 50 treatment areas and fast access to over 20 of Ireland’s top healthcare consultants.

Treatment and services at Newry Private Clinic include Dermatology, Urology, Cardiology, Gynaecology, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), GUM, Paediatrics and over 40 other treatments and services offered at the state-of-the-art facility.

The acquisition of Newry Private Clinic is part of a bigger vision to bring faster access to healthcare for patients across the island of Ireland.

Laura McCaul, Clinic Director at Newry Private Clinic said: “When we first acquired the clinic in 2021, we were committed to build on the fantastic heritage and team built over the past two decades by the previous owners. Our vision is to deliver world class private healthcare to patients through a wide range of treatments and specialisms which will enhance the choices available to everyone in Newry and Mourne and surrounding areas. As proud Newry people, we want to put Newry on the map for leading the way in professional healthcare.”

“We have significant investment plans for the Clinic with additional treatment and services coming in 2023. We have invested heavily in refurbishment, equipment, branding and web. We have plans in place to have new consultants and specialties join the team, with six medical consultation rooms and opening hours in evenings and weekends, we have the capacity to facilitate this. We have generated new jobs already in our first year and plan to create additional office space for our expanding administration support teams. We are extremely excited for the future.”

Mr David McCaul, co-owner and ENT surgeon said there were huge benefits to the investment in the private clinic.

“This newly renovated private clinic has seen, and will continue to see, a comprehensive refurbishment and investment programme with the addition of a multi-million-pound MRI scanner in Spring 2023, the only private scanning facility of its kind in the Newry and Mourne area.”

Under the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme, the clinic will also offer treatments to cross-border patients. For further information on our treatments and services visit our website www.newryprivateclinic.com