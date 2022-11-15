Swagat Indian Families celebrate Diwali Festival in Hall for All

By Daniel Hill

THE Swagat Indian Families Association have celebrated the annual Diwali festival in the Hall for All in Newry.

The festival, which in India is celebrated by numerous different faith groups such as Hindus, Newar Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs, celebrates the ultimate victory of light over darkness and is intended to provide some vibrance and positivity at a time of the year such as now when it can feel like darkness and negativity can permate almost every aspect of our lives.

Providing some details regarding the origins of this festival which for many Hindus carries the same significance as Easter does for Christians or as Passover does in the Jewsih tradition was Nagakumari Yaragandla, the chairperson of the Swagat Indian Families Association, who explained that in the Hindu tradition Diwali has its genesis in a mythological tale concerning the return of a family to their home village following an absence of fourteen years.

“Diwali is a very significant festival. When the Swagat Indian Families Association began celebrating the festival, we allowed each family involved to invite two local families and friends to our celebrations so as to make sure we always included local people in the celebrations for Diwali. This is so local people can get a taste of how Indian festivals are held.

“Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Newar Buddhists, although for each faith it marks different historical events and stories. For example, in one of the main stories in Hindu Mythology Diwali is about the day Lord Rama, his wife Sita Devi and brother Lakshamana returning to their homeland after 14 years in exile. The villagers lit a path for Rama, who had defeated the demon king Ravana. Re-enactments of this story are part of celebrations in some regions of India. However nonetheless the festival represents the same symbolic victory of light over darkness, knowledge, over ignorance and good over evil for all faiths that celebrate it.

“What we normally do back home to celebrate the festival is that families get together we exchange gifts and wish each other well. It is very much like Christmas. There is a lot of food and dance and by the evening we all light candles in and around the house. The house is also decorated with flowers and there can be fireworks involved as well. The purpose of the festival is to bring light into a very dark time in-between Autumn and Winter when we are going to fall into the darkness, so it is to brighten up your spirit. So Diwali works to brighten up your spirits.”

Welcome Indian Families Association

As well as providing detail regarding the origins and celebrations associated with the Diwali festival, Mrs Yaragandla also elaborated on the history behind the Swagat Indian Families Association rich tradition of helping those from the Indian community get comfortably established within Northern Ireland.

“The Swagat Indian Families Association was founded a number of years ago. Swagat means welcome, so we are the Welcome Indian Families Association. When the group was initially founded, we had around twenty to twenty-two families in the group. However, over the last few years we came to learn that there were many, many families from India living within the Newry area.

“When we started the Swagat Indian Families Association, we were a small group that just wanted to be there for each other and celebrate bits and pieces of our own culture such as festivals and other celebrations such as Diwali.

“But if any families from India also need help, then the Swagat Indian Families Association is there for them as well. When families from India come to Northern Ireland, they can find it difficult to adapt to the new culture because it is a different system to Indias. To support new families, we have a Facebook page as well as a WhatsApp group. We can be contacted through the Facebook page and the Whatsapp group If any families find they need help.”