Chairperson launches Christmas Food Appeal

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage has launched a Christmas Appeal to provide food and essential non-food items products to residents who are most in need this Christmas.

For many of us, Christmas is a magical time, but we know for many families across our district it can often cause added financial pressure and stress. With the cost-of-living crisis that we are currently facing, more and more individuals and families locally are expected to turn to our food banks for help this Christmas as they struggle to put food on the table.

One small donation could bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to children and families within our local community.

At the launch of the Council’s Christmas Food Appeal, Newry, Mourne and Down District Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, “As we approach Christmas, many in our district face a combination of factors that will cause serious hardship for them. Some families will be faced with impossible choices — the choice of heating their home or putting presents under the tree, or the choice of buying Christmas dinner or new clothes for their children. Foodbanks located in our district work tirelessly all year round, always going the extra mile to help struggling families and individuals by providing food parcels and practical support to those most in need. To help even more families this year, I am appealing to the generosity of our residents and businesses to help us make a difference by donating. Five donation points are available across our district.”

Donation points will be open from Monday 21 November to Friday 9 December for food, toiletries, and hygiene products. The locations are

Council Offices, Downshire Civic Centre, Downpatrick

Monday to Friday

9am to 5pm

Council Offices, Monaghan Row, Newry

Monday to Friday

9am to 5pm

Ballynahinch Centre

Monday to Friday

9.30am – 5pm

Castlewellan Forest Park, Entrance Hut

Monday to Friday

9.30am – 5pm

Kilkeel Leisure Centre

Monday to Friday

9.30am – 8.30pm

Councillor Savage continued, “I know the compassion and generosity of our residents across Newry, Mourne and Down will come to the fore in helping to support this appeal to ensure every family can enjoy the magic of Christmas.”