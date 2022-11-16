Kilkeel canine shortlisted for BBC Countryfile Dog of the Year

CUDDLY Kilkeel canine Oscar has been shortlisted as one of the nominations for the BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Dog of the year competition in the small dog's category of the contest.

Oscar, who is a cross breed between a Maltese and a Chihuahua, rose to prominence in the prestigious contest after his owner, Kilkeel man Robert McKee, submitted an image of his photogenic canine posing for a picture whilst they were out for a stroll in the Silent Valley area of the Mourne mountains.

Mr McKee also posted this photograph of Oscar to social media alongside an appeal for all those in the community to cast their vote for his his cute canine compadre whilst he endeavours to beat out all the other dogs in the competition to be named BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Dog of the Year.

The post in question has since attracted a lot of attention from the community, garnering 246 likes, 172 comments and 27 shares, with Mr McKee citing the affection that his playful little pooch has been shown on social media as one reason as to why he believes Oscar now stands a reasonably good chance of being voted the winner of the small dog category of the contest by the public. .

“My name is Robert McKee and I live in Kilkeel. I saw the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year competition on Facebook and I knew that I already had a lot of photos of Oscar that would be ideal to submit to the contest so I said thought to myself that I may as well enter him into the contest and see what happens.

“Now that he has been shortlisted in the small dog's category in the contest, I do feel pretty happy. It will be the end of this week before we will learn if Oscar's nomination in the small dogs category of the contest will go through to the judging panel to determine the overall winner of the contest.

“There are five categories of dog involved in the contest, small dog, medium dog, big dog, working dog and rescue dog. There is a winner nominated from each category by the public and then the five winners go to a judging panel and they decide who the overall winner is then. So, if Oscar is voted the winner in the small dog's category of the contest by the public he will then be nominated as one of the five final competitors to be named BBC Countryfile Magazines Dog of the Year.

“I do think Oscar has a good chance of being nominated as one of the five final competitors from the small dog category because I was really pleasantly surprised by the response that I got from the post that I put on Facebook informing people that he had been shortlisted in the BBC Countryfile Magazine's Dog of the Year contest with the photo of Oscar I took in Silent Valley. I don't even know a lot of the people that shared the photo.”

A Member of the family

Despite the fact that Oscar has been a proud member of the McKee family for nearly five years now, it may come as a surprise to many that initially Robert never had any intention of buying a dog, but according to Mr McKee after he went down to buy Oscar “ that was it”, with the full time plasterer and part time photographer claiming that since he first acquired the adorable animal whenever he was just a puppy at eight weeks old he has now become “part of the family” who “follows (him) everywhere”

“Oscar is a Malchi, which is a Maltese crossed with a Chihuahua, but everyone that sees him thinks that he is a Schnauzer. Oscar will be five now in January and we have had him since he was a pup, we bought him when he was about eight or ten weeks old. With Oscar I don’t think that I would want another dog as he is a special wee boy.

“Initially I never thought that I would ever get a dog and I had no intention of ever getting a dog but I went down to buy him and that was it, he is now a member of the family.

“He is the best wee dog and he follows me everywhere, no matter where I go, he is by my side, even when I am doing my photography. If I am up the mountains doing any landscape photography, he is always there with me and he is always posing in the photographs as well, he is just a complete natural with the camera.

“Oscar really loves the mountains and that is pretty much his happy place, whenever he goes up there, he just turns into a different creature and he just runs up and down the mountain. Whereas you would maybe walk along the mountain once, he could do it three times in the space of one day, he just seems to get more energy whenever he goes up the mountains. Everyone that sees Oscar loves him. We went for a walk in Silent Valley recently and the first person we saw in the car park came over and said "Ohh look at the wee puppy”

“I am also considering making Oscar his own Instagram page because any time I put a photo of Oscar on Instagram I always get messages from people who want to use him as a model for their merchandise. There was also one person who bought a print of Oscar that I had produced as well, it was he and I on Slieve Bennian during a sun rise and it was just he and I standing there looking at the sun. Somone had seen it on my page on Instagram and they sent me a message telling me that they wanted to buy a print of the photo.”

Daniel’s Rainbow Fund

Whilst photography is not Robert’s main form of income, with the proud father of two being a full time plasterer by profession , the art has in many ways developed into his main passion in life, with the Kilkeel man stating that his penchant for the craft first had its origins in taking photos of the Mourne mountains on his phone to raise funds for the cancer charity Daniel’s Rainbow Fund.

“Whilst I am not a full-time photographer, photography is just an activity that I have taken up and really developed a passion for over the past three or four years. One year I had taken photos of the Mourne wall for Daniel’s Rainbow Fund which were a lot of photos that I had taken on my phone. I published these photos to Facebook and more and more people commented on the photos and told me how good they were and that I really should do something with this. So, a number of months later I bought my first camera and it just went from this to selling prints.

“So after about six months of taking photos, I began selling prints and I have also developed a calendar for next year in which the proceeds I have raised through the sales of this Calander will go towards Daniel’s Rainbow Fund.”

If you would like to see Oscar be named BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Dog of the year, then simply visit https://www.riddle.com/view/413056 to cast your vote for this canny little canine who hails from the village of Kilkeel.