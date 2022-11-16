Rise in number out of work in Newry and Armagh

THE number of people out of work in Newry and Armagh increased during the month of October.

New figures show that the total number of claimants in Coctober was 2,235, an increase of 35 on the porevious month.

Of those claimants, 1,210 were males with 1,030 females.

However, year on year, the number of claimants in the area has fallen by 645.

Second consecutive monthly increase in the claimant count

In October 2022, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 36,100 (3.8% of the workforce), which was an increase of 1.4% from the previous month’s revised figure. The October claimant count remains higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020 (by 21.1%).

The latest labour market release shows that payroll employee numbers and earnings have both increased over the year. Measures of total employment (e.g. employment rate and hours worked), unemployment and economic inactivity continue to show improvement over the year but have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic position.

The latest HMRC payroll data showed that payrolled employee numbers increased by 0.2% over the month and are 2.5% above the figure recorded in October 2021. Payroll earnings also increased over the month, by 0.5% and are 6.3% above the figure recorded in October 2021.

There were 60 redundancies confirmed to the Department in October 2022. Over the most recent twelve-month period, 1,290 redundancies were proposed and 940 were confirmed, continuing the trend of decreasing annual confirmed redundancies seen throughout 2022.

The claimant count estimate increased over the month to October 2022 from the revised estimate for September 2022. This is the second consecutive monthly increase following a trend of decreases between March 2021 and August 2022. The claimant count rate however has remained at 3.8% for the sixth consecutive month.

The Labour Force Survey (LFS) shows a statistically significant decrease in the unemployment rate over the year to July-September 2022 to 3.0%. When compared to pre-pandemic levels in October-December 2019, the total number of hours worked in July-September 2022 was 9.0% below, whilst the employment rate was 2.3pps below. The economic inactivity rate remains 1.9pps above the pre-pandemic position and the unemployment rate is 0.6pps above the pre-pandemic period.