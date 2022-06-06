Donnelly stays with Newry City

NEWRY City AFC manager Darren Mullen has new players on his radar but says he won't be signing anyone for the sake of it.

Newry City AFC have secured the services of the bulk of their Championship-winning squad for the new season as they prepare for life back in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The club have tonight (Friday) announced a new two-year contract for attacking midfielder Philip Donnelly.

That re-signing comes hot on the heels of new deals for the highly-rated duo of Northern Ireland Under-21 international John McGovern and joint top-scorer James Teelan.

Club captain Darren King and Vice-Captain Declan Carville have also put pen to paper, as has goalkeeper Steven Maguire and defender Stephen Moan.

Manager Darren Mullen is delighted to get the first bits of business done as the club prepare for life back in the top flight for the first time since the 2018-19 season

“For any manager, the time after the season finishes is probably the busiest time of the year, between signing players, organising contracts and sorting pre-season. That has definitely been the case over the past 3-4 weeks and it’s good to see some of that work coming to fruition.

“We have lads who are already on two-year deals ,so it’s vital we get the other existing players who are remaining on new deals. That process in ongoing and going well so far. There are also plenty of discussions with possible new players, but it’s hugely important that we don’t sign players for the sake of it, especially with the budget constraints we have in comparison to other established Premiership clubs.

“As a club we have to work smarter to make sure we have the best possible squad to compete in next season’s Premiership and I can assure our fans we are working hard to do just that.”