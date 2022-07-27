SuperCup NI: Day Three Fixtures

Chairperson Opens Online Book of Condolence for Lord David Trimble
MINOR SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
A 11:00 Ballinamallard v Dundalk SL Scroggy Road, Limavady
B 11:00 Surf Select v Home Farm Ahoghill
E 11:00 Glentoran v Greenisland Castlerock
E 11:00 Portadown v Stella Maris Anderson Park, Coleraine
A 12:00 Ballymena United v Cliftonville The Warren, Portstewart
D 12:00 Dungannon United Youth v Loughgall Broughshane
D 12:00 Belvedere v Leicester City Coleraine Showgrounds
B 14:00 Glenavon v Ballymoney United Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
C 14:00 Larne v Finn Harps Ahoghill
C 15:00 Linfield v Coleraine Inver Park, Larne
YOUTH SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
A 12:00 Loughgall v Charlton Athletic Clough
C 12:00 Ballinamallard v IDA Bermuda Parker Avenue, Portrush
B 13:00 Glentoran v Castle Juniors The Heights, Coleraine
A 14:00 Greenisland v Crusaders Kells
B 14:00 Ballymena United v Surf Select Scroggy Road, Limavady
C 14:30 Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts Castlerock
D 15:00 Linfield v Coleraine Clough
D 17:30 Portadown v Newcastle City Parker Avenue, Portrush
JUNIOR SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
13:00 Surf Select v Atlante FC Anderson Park, Coleraine
15:00 Co Antrim v Co Down Parker Avenue, Portrush
15:00 Leeds United v Rangers Coleraine Showgrounds
16:00 Manchester United v MK Dons Broughshane
16:00 Co Fermanagh v Co Londonderry Anderson Park, Coleraine
17:00 IDA Bermuda v Co Tyrone Ahoghill
17:30 Co Armagh v San Francisco Glens Castlerock
PREMIER SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
16:00 Strikers North v Hartley Wintney The Warren, Portstewart
17:00 Co Down v Club Puebla Kells
17:30 Co Tyrone v San Francisco Glens The Heights, Coleraine
17:30 Co Armagh v Co Fermanagh Clough
18:00 Co Londonderry v Plymouth Argyle Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
19:00 Co Antrim v IDA Bermuda Seahaven, Portstewart
19:00 Vendee v Ipswich Town Scroggy Road, Limavady
GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Surf Select v Northern Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
14:00 Ottawa City v Republic of Ireland Allen Park, Antrim
16:00 Rangers v Northeast Rush Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
CHALLENGE GAME
TIME GAME VENUE
19:30 Northern Ireland v Manchester United Ballymena Showgrounds