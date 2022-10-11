Cross come of age – again

CROSSMAGLEN 3-15

MAGHERY 1-06

THEY can say this was the Cross of old but on Friday it was this was a new Crossmaglen making an empathic stand.

They were gifted a dream opening but for the first 15 minute a re-energised and totally focused Cross slayed a bewildered Maghery and the game was over.

Cross were wary of the Indian sign Maghery has had over them in recent years and Rangers raised their game to put in the best performance in perhaps just under a decade. Aaron Kernan was assured throughout and he was delighted with how his team played.

“Obviously the first goal was fortuitous in the way it went in but I thought in terms of how we created it and the pressure we put on them in the full back line is something we have tried to work on and didn’t happen against Silverbridge and Dromintee, they were getting the ball out too easily,” Kernan said.

“We know how well Maghery has done against us in championship this past number of years. They didn’t fear us at all they were coming here fully believing they would beat us. That gets you going because you know it is all about tonight and we were extremely focused.

“And we had a point to prove, to prove to ourselves. It is not about anything else, we are disappointed that we haven’t won the championship this past two years, we are disappointed with our performances this past two years and that is within our own group. Realistically we have no-one to answer to but ourselves and the best place to do that is across that white line there.

“We have done it for a semi-final but we are not county champions, there is no cup coming home for us. We are long enough in the tooth to know that the work starts now but in terms of confidence and what we showed what we have been trying to work on, it has been very pleasing.”

It was champagne football, total football, call it what you like but it was good for the soul to see a team playing with such courage and conviction. They blitzed Maghery, the scoreboard was peppered with points as Maghery couldn’t get out of their half.

Cross were gifted a goal in the opening 15 seconds when Stephen Cusack attempted to fist back but goalkeeper Eamon Cusack lost his footing and the ball nestled into the net.

That was the dream start but the scores that followed were fairy-tale stuff with Aaron Kernan, Caolan Finnegan and midfielder Stephen Morris striking excellent points. Maghery had every player camped inside their own 45’, so Cross shot from 50-metres and points sailed over.

Jamie Clarke was magnificent throughout, he slid on his side to fetch Rian O’Neill’s delivery and call a mark, which he converted. Then another spectacular long-range kick struck the post and went over with the imposing Ronan Fitzpatrick the kicker.

Rian O’Neill covered a lot of ground, he caught high balls under his own posts and kicked two over at the other end, either side of Finnegan’s second point. Cross were 1-08 ahead before Oisin Cushnahan (free) got Maghery off the mark on 18 minutes.

Maghery were without injured duo captain David Lavery and county man Ciaran Higgins and this was a massive blow, they’d even brought James Lavery out of retirement but the game was long over before his introduction. Kevin Robinson and Cushnahan (free) closed the gap but by half-time, only a Cross collapse could save Maghery. Half-time score: Crossmaglen 1-09 Maghery 0-03

We had seen more of the impressive Cian McConville in the second half, the Maghery defence had no answer to his twists and turns. Clarke opened the second half scoring, then two from McConville had Cross sitting pretty.

Ronan Lappin’s goal was untidy, as Maghery went route one. Fitzpatrick stroked over another fine point and there was a huge cheer when James Morgan emerged from a scrum with possession intact before sparking another attack.

Cross were in the groove, Armagh’s Aidan Forker kicked two great points either side of McConville’s third score. The game was over and Cross were comfortable chipping away with the odd score, Fitzpatrick looked poised to grab his third point when from 35-metres he drilled low into the bottom left corner of the net. It was a stunning goal and Cross weren’t finished as the brilliant Callum Cumiskey and Aaron Kernan where in position to score but the ball finished with McConville who lashed into the back of the net.

It was smashing finish to a wonderful Cross performance, so many of the younger players came of age and the senior players responded with some great displays all over the pitch, which impressed Kernan.

“Thomas Duffy, Dara O’Callaghan, Caolan Finnegan all young lads,” said Kernan.

“Them boys are 18 or 19 years of age and I suppose there is nowhere harsher than Crossmaglen in terms of if you are not winning. And it was grand for all of us who were coming into a winning team, because you never had that baggage or negativity or extra bit of pressure within your own town. “That is not easy for those boys making the step up. Those boys are playing championship football at an age when I couldn’t get on as sub. That is the way football has changed, they are getting thrown into senior football now and I was in the senior panel for two years and I never even got on as a sub in championship games.

“Football has changed in every club and younger boys are playing but they are just finding their feet but I know from being there and see them from underage that they have the quality to be super footballers for our club for years to come and potential to be county footballers. But I am delighted that they are performing the way that they can and the energy they bring and enthusiasm and the footballing ability, it is huge for us to see those.”

Rangers will be favourites to clinch the Gerry Fegan Cup and of they play like they did in the opening quarter then no-one will be fit to stay with them but the senior Cross player insists that he is taking nothing for granted but pleased that they have given the community a much-needed lift.

“We are not county champions and it is coming on three years now and there is nowhere tougher to live than Crossmaglen when that is your reality and all we can do as players how we prepare for tonight and in two weeks’ time,” said Kernan.

“I think in terms for our own club and our own community I think we have give them a huge lift, it has been a tough ten days or so and I think we have given a lot of people pride and honour and shown how we can come together as a footballing community.”

CROSSMAGLEN: Miceal Murray, Caolan Dillon, Tony O’Callaghan, Thomas Duffy, Aaron Kernan (0-01), James Morgan, Paul Hughes, Stephen Morris (0-01), Ronan Fitzpatrick (1-02), Dara O’Callaghan, Cullum Cumiskey, Caolan Finnegan (0-02), Cian McConville (1-03), Jamie Clarke (0-03, 0-2 marks), Rian O’Neill (0-03, 0-2 frees). 1-00 from Maghery’s S Cusack og. Subs used: Chris Crowley for T O’Callaghan (41’), Seanie McConville for Finnegan (54’), Odhran Kiernan for O’Callaghan (57’), Orin McKeown for Kernan (60’), Aidan Rushe for Clarke (60’).

MAGHERY: Eamon Cusack, Brendan Haveron, Oisin Lappin, Gerard Campbell, Kevin Nugent, Aidan Forker (0-02), Ben Crealy, Matthew Mackle, Ronan Lappin (1-00), Stefan Forker, Brian Fox, Oisin Cushnahan (0-02, 0-2 frees), Kevin Robinson (0-01), Brian McIllmurray, Steven Cusack. Subs: Conor Mackle for Campbell (21’), John Mackle for M Mackle (26’), James Lavery for O Cushnahan (45’), Paul Forker for K Robinson (54’), Eoin Scullion for Nugent (57’).

Kevin Fallon: (Forkhill).