Noose nail Junior title

Lissummon 0-07

Derrynoose 2-14

AFTER many years of knocking on the door Derrynoose are the Armagh Junior Champions after an emphatic victory over Lissummon, who had no complaints, writes Steve Malone.

Lissummon needed everything to go their way if they were to overcome favourites Derrynoose but despite a fine team performance they can be proud of, they couldn’t match the quality of the Noose.

The two late goals put the game beyond doubt and shouldn’t detract from a decent Lissummon display. It was 2004 when Lissummon beat Derrynoose to last win the title and 18 years later the Noose got their revenge.

It was a great contest played a full throttle in Armagh’s top-billed game in the Athletic Grounds.

David McCreesh opened the scoring to put Derrynoose ahead on seven minute but Tom O’Hagan replied for Lissummon with a fine point. Shea McNaughton and Dara McNaughton stretched Derrynoose’s lead but Lissummon’s busy Michael McCaffrey pointed on his third attempt.

Steven Matthews and Eddie McGurgan had a great dual and Lissummon were creating chances with captain Peter Quinn, Michael Robinson and Shea Trainor making headway, but Derrynoose’s Paddy Kelly and fellow defender Patrick McGrane made telling tackles.

Matthews converted free levelled the score with 15 minutes played and although Pearse Lennon struck a fantastic long-range point Lissummon were very much in the contest. Lissummon keeper Michael Doran pulled off a great save to deny Dylan Mone as the Noose started to crank up the pressure.

And Derrynoose finished the half strongly with three points in the four additional minutes from Conall McNally, David McCreesh and Pearse Lennon (45’).

Half-time: Lissummon 0-03 Derrynoose 0-07

McCreesh and Lissummon’s McCaffrey traded scores, with Tom O’Hagan looking sharp and hungry.

Pauric McNaughton swung over his second point despite Shane Mackles tackle. Paudi Rogers played as a sweeper and actually a few of the men Lissummon had back were not marking anyone as they aimed to prevent conceding any goals. But McCreesh’s fourth and fifth point gave Derrynoose a 0-11 to 0-04 lead with only 40 minutes gone.

Conor McNally is a lively young footballer and this was his first game back from injury, he pointed a beauty and at the other end the hard-working Shea Trainor dug out a point for Lissummon.

The wet conditions worsened as Tom O’Hagan struck over a great point so Lissummon halved Derrynoose’s lead, but only briefly because Sean McGuigan found the target.

With 45 minutes gone Lissummon trailed by seven points and they needed a goal or a rally of points. Peter Quinn made some great fetches in midfield, Damian O’Hagan struck the post, Paudi Rogers kicked wide as the sky darkened and the rain fell in sheets.

Lissummon enjoyed a seven-minute spell of dominance but had nothing to show on the board and their hearts sank when Dylan Mone clipped over to stretch Derrynoose’s lead.

The Noose where content to keep numbers back and prevent any goals leaking in. Damien O’Hagan pointed but substitute Colin McEneaney kicked wide and Lissummon needed everything to go their and it certainly didn’t when Stephen Keenan kicked into the net after a bad mix-up in defence.

Derrynoose had the champagne poured by the times substitute Conor McNally made sure with a second goal on the hour.

Lisummons's fine servant over the years’ Stephen O’Brien looked certain to have grabbed a consolation goal but Noose keeper Stephen McKinley pulled off a fantastic save. it wasn’t to be for Lissummon but Derrynoose are full value to be Junior champions.

It has been a great season for Lissummon who are celebrating a big year and they will be back.

Lissummon: Michael Doran; Cathal O’Hare, Ryan Rafferty, Daniel Quinn; Garrett Rafferty, Darren Hughes, Shane Mackle; Peter Quinn, Damian O’Hagan (0-1); Michael McCaffrey (0-2), Michael Robinson, Shea Trainor (0-1); Tom O’Hagan (0-2), Steven Matthews (0-1,f), Paudi Rogers.

Subs: Conor Meehan for Quinn (43'), Stephen O’Brien for Robinson (58').

Derrynoose: Stephen McKinley; Patrick Quin, Eddie McGurgan, Patrick Kelly; Pauric McNaughton (0-2), Patrick McGrane, Mark Lennon; Pearse Lennon(0-2,1’45), Sean McGuigan (0-1); Jack Fox, David McCreesh (0-5, 2,f), Dylan Mone (0-1); Conall McNally (0-2), Shea McNaughton (0-1), Fintan Corvan.

Subs: Aidan Murray for Corvan (28'), Conor McNally (1-0) for McNaughton (39'), Cathal McNaughton for Lennon (46'), Stephen Keenan (1-0) for Conall McNally (47'), Cian McMullan for Fox (57).

Referee: Martin Hatzer (Culloville).